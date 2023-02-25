MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — A reported house fire prompted crews from multiple jurisdictions to help assist put out a fire on Saturday.

According to Moraine Police, fire crews were dispatched Saturday around 12:35 p.m. to the 3000 block of Herford Trail in Moraine for a reported fire.

At the time 2 NEWS contacted police, authorities say no one was reported injured during the fire. Everyone made it out of the house, according to authorities.

Moraine Fire responded to the scene, but crews with Miami Valley Fire District and Kettering Fire also responded to the reported house fire to assist Moraine crews.

Law enforcement officials say the fire is still under investigation.