2 dead after car goes off S.R. 4 in crash Sunday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people are dead after a car went off State Route 4 and landed on its top on Stanley Avenue Sunday.

The Montgomery County Coroner identified the two victims as Charlie A. Roark, 21, female from Dayton, and Jayme Laurent, 28, male from Dayton.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said the crash happened just before 1 a.m. 2 NEWS crews on scene were able to see the damaged guard rail where the car flew off State Route 4.

The highway was shutdown down after the crash but has now reopened. The cause of the crash is under investigation.