Several Dayton doctors part of national campaign to encourage COVID vaccinations

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Several Dayton doctors have joined a national campaign to encourage people to get vaccinated and reach herd immunity.

The campaign is called “Roll up our sleeves together” with agilon health and PriMED Physicians.

With one third of people saying they aren’t going to get the vaccine, the goal of the campaign is to raise awareness and educate everyone, especially marginalized populations.

“We’re reaching out to anybody worldwide pretty much. I’m from Nigeria. There’s a lot of vaccine hesitancy among our Nigerians in the Dayton area and even back home in Nigeria,” says Huber Heights pediatrician Dr. Linda Odenigbo with PriMED Physicians.

She’s one of the doctors who is part of the national campaign video. She says misinformation is one of the main reasons people are hesitant.

“The internet has been a super spreader for misinformation,” says Dr. Odenigbo. “I’ve heard it all. ‘Is it going to change my DNA? Is it going to cause my young daughters to be infertile?'”

She says lack of trust is another issue.

“We have the faith based population that really think that God is going to take care of it. He has taken care of it through the scientists that went to work and produced the vaccine,” says Dr. Odenigbo. “What I tell people is these scientists– these are our kids, our brothers, our sisters, our parents–they are the scientists that came up with this vaccine. So they’re not in cahoots with anyone trying to kill you with a vaccine.”

She and other doctors are pushing the message because they say time is crucial.

“People just want to wait and see what happens with others that have gotten the vaccine, but like I said, we don’t have time. Time is not our friend. The virus is quickly mutating,” says Dr. Odenigbo.

A webinar sponsored by the Nigerian Women Cultural Organization is happening from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 13. Professionals from throughout the state will address COVID-19 myths and facts. Anyone interested in attending can send an email to NWCODayton@gmail.com.