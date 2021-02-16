Several Darke County businesses close early due to snowstorm

GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Several businesses in Darke County closed their doors earlier than usual Monday night as a Level 2 snow advisory was in effect.

Although plows and salt trucks were running across Darke County Monday, road conditions worsened during the evening hours, with streets becoming more slippery and snow-covered.

“I don’t like it,” said Christy Winans, who works at Bath Petroleum in downtown Greenville. “I’ve done falling once. I don’t like it.”

Christy Winans told 2 NEWS it was a quiet night at the gas station where she works, with fewer customers coming by than normal.

She and her coworker Tara Bailey said they were grateful they were allowed to close 90 minutes early.

“We both walk, so it’s a little dangerous walking in alleys and stuff,” Bailey said. “We live a couple blocks away, but still it’s really dangerous, and it’s freezing temperatures.”

Bath Petroleum was one out of a handful of businesses in downtown Greenville operating Monday night.

Maid-Rite Sandwich Shoppe kept their drive-thru open – even though few cars were driving through.

“We love our customers,” said Jocelynn Hicks, a manager. “We’re usually open. If we can be open, we’ll be open.”

Monday’s snowstorm was just the latest blow to small businesses trying to survive the pandemic.

But, Hicks said, through the gray clouds and snow squalls, she sees a bright future for her community.

“Hopefully everything does start turning around,” Hicks said. “I would like to think that all of these small businesses will be OK. We have a great community that loves to support the small businesses, so hopefully everybody sticks together and continues to support.”

According to Darke County Sheriff Toby Spencer, deputies responded to several slide-offs across the county, but no injuries were reported as of 9 p.m. Monday night.