Several crews on scene of fire in Fairborn

Crews battle a fire on Chapel Drive in Fairborn on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. (Photo: Chris Smith)

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — Several crews are battling a fire in Fairborn.

Crews responded to reports of a fire at a residence on Chapel Drive, near White Ash Court, around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.

A 2 NEWS crew at the scene saw smoke coming from the roof of the building.

Fire officials have not released any other information yet.

2 NEWS is working to learn more information and will provide updates as the story develops.