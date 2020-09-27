Several crews battle house fire in Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Several crews were called to a large house fire that broke out in the 4600 of Northern Circle in Riverside. The fire started around 6 this evening.

Flames could be seen coming from the roof of the home as fire crews from Riverside, Huber Heights, Dayton and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base battled the blaze.

The cause of the fire has not been released and it is unclear if anyone was in the home or if there were injuries.

2 News has a crew on scene and will bring you the latest details as they become available.

