Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Several crashes reported on I-675 SB near Far Hills

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CAR CRASH GENERIC_101581

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Several crashes on southbound I-675 near Far Hills Avenue are causing traffic delays Thursday evening.

OHGo.com shows that the right lanes are closed between Wilmington Pike and SR-48. Centerville Police tell 2 NEWS that multiple crews are still in the area trying to clear the scene.

They could not immediately confirm if anyone was injured.

Drivers should use caution and expect delays in the area.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS