Several crashes reported on I-675 SB near Far Hills

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Several crashes on southbound I-675 near Far Hills Avenue are causing traffic delays Thursday evening.

OHGo.com shows that the right lanes are closed between Wilmington Pike and SR-48. Centerville Police tell 2 NEWS that multiple crews are still in the area trying to clear the scene.

They could not immediately confirm if anyone was injured.

Drivers should use caution and expect delays in the area.