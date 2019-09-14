MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people were injured after a crash near Miamisburg High School Friday night.
Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS that just before 9 pm, several cars were involved in an accident in the area of 1800 Belvo Road.
Miamisburg Police say two people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
It is unclear at this time what may have caused the crash.Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Man with dementia reported missing out of Middletown
- 2 injured after crash near Miamisburg High School
- WVU basketball exhibition will benefit Oregon District shooting victims
- Ohio gamer sentenced to 15 months prison in ‘swatting’ case
- URS ready to release thousands of ducks during Rubber Duck Regatta