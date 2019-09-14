1  of  2
2 injured after crash near Miamisburg High School

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people were injured after a crash near Miamisburg High School Friday night.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS that just before 9 pm, several cars were involved in an accident in the area of 1800 Belvo Road.

Miamisburg Police say two people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It is unclear at this time what may have caused the crash.

