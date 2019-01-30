Several cancellations, delays at Dayton International due to weather elsewhere
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - More than 5,000 flights have been cancelled or delayed nationwide, including several in Dayton. But it's largely the conditions at other airports around the country that are to blame. Despite the dangerous and challenging conditions, airport officials and ground crews here in Dayton are making sure things are running as smoothly and as safely as possible.
Terry Slaybaugh is the Director of Aviation for the city of Dayton. He says, "The operations are the same, and the safety level is the same. So people shouldn't be worried about that. If flights are going today, then they're safe."
Slaybaugh says it's business as usual Wednesday, despite difficult working conditions. Other airports aren't so lucky.
"I imagine they're trying to stay out of the weather as much as possible, and I'm sure that has contributed to some of the cancellations, especially in Chicago."
The rash of delays and cancellations sweeping the country is affecting Dayton International Airport, but it's largely limited to northern airports like Chicago O'Hare.
Ray Denison of Bradford travels frequently for work. This time it's to North Carolina, where it's 45 degrees warmer than Dayton. He says, "Of course when you travel you're always worried about getting stuck someplace, but you get used to it over the years. There are going to be days when you get stuck, and days when everything goes well."
Alan Moody is heading to Texas. "My oldest granddaughter is graduating from Air Force basic training."
San Antonio's high was 55 degrees Wednesday. Alan's glad his flight isn't impacted. "No, I have no problem. I'm sure it's going to be fine."
During extreme conditions, experienced travelers say a little common sense goes a long way. Ray says, "Always check to see if your flight is on time, pack gear so if you do get stuck you have some essentials, and always take warm clothing, extra clothing."
Terry Slaybaugh says there were some mechanical malfunctions Wednesday at the airport, but they were support vehicles, not airplanes. Slaybaugh says all flights are safe.
