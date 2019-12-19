Several animals die in Preble County barn fire

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Several animals died in a barn fire in Preble County early Thursday morning, according to officials.

The fire broke out shortly after midnight at a barn in the 1600 block of Enterprise Road in West Alexandria. Crews on scene say the fire started in a chicken coup. The preliminary investigation shows that a heat lamp may have malfunctioned, setting the barn on fire.

It is not known exactly how many chickens died in the blaze. No one was injured as a result of the fire.

