Several animals die in Preble County barn fire

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Several animals died in a barn fire in Preble County early Thursday morning, according to officials.
The fire broke out shortly after midnight at a barn in the 1600 block of Enterprise Road in West Alexandria. Crews on scene say the fire started in a chicken coup. The preliminary investigation shows that a heat lamp may have malfunctioned, setting the barn on fire.
It is not known exactly how many chickens died in the blaze. No one was injured as a result of the fire.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.