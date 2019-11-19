Live Now
Several animals die in barn fire in Greene County

Local News

Barn catches fire in Greene County

Barn catches fire in Greene County (WDTN Photo/Bear Everett)

BEAVERCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Between six to 10 animals were killed in a barn fire in Greene County, the Beavercreek Township Fire Department said.

Crews were called at around 4 am to the barn on Hanes Road after a passerby went to the fire station to report the fire. When firefighters got to the scene, the barn was fully engulfed.

No one was injured in the fire, however several goats and dogs died. Nearly six to 10 animals in total were killed.

The barn is a total loss. There is no word on the cause of the fire.

