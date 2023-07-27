DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The total number of Montgomery County Jail inmates who have died in 2023 rose to seven.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, 47-year-old Terry Clemmons was discovered on Thursday morning. He allegedly appeared to have suffered a medical emergency, and was eventually pronounced dead on scene.

Clemmons had just been booked into the Montgomery County Jail on Wednesday, July 26, where he reportedly had undergone a routine medical screening, the sheriff’s office said.

It is believed by the sheriff’s office that Clemmons left his cell early in the morning for breakfast.

At this time, there are currently no indications of foul play or drug use. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is still in the early stages of their investigation into the inmate’s death.