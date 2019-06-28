Seven Ohio counties approved for low-interest disaster loans after flooding

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio received a U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) disaster declaration for flooding that occurred in seven counties in mid-May, according to Gov. Mike DeWine.

“Earlier this week, I requested this disaster declaration in an effort to help those impacted by these floods,” said Governor DeWine. “I’m pleased that those with uninsured damage can now apply for this assistance.”

26 damaged structures without insurance in Auglaize County were discovered during a preliminary damage assessment after severe flooding took place May 17, before the tornadoes hit.

Businesses and individuals who have uninsured losses from the flooding in Auglaize, Mercer, Van Wert, Allen, Hardin, Logan, and Shelby counties all fall under this declaration.

This SBA-only declaration is the second federal disaster declaration in Ohio. The first was declared a major presidential disaster by President Trump for the counties affected by the flooding, landslides, severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes in May.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.