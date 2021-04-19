Seven DPS seniors awarded $1,000 scholarships

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Public Schools said Monday one graduating senior from each Dayton Public high school received a $1,000 Franklin B. Walter Scholarship provided by the Montgomery County Educational Service Center (MCESC).

DPS said the Franklin B. Walter Scholarship is named in honor of the longtime State Superintendent who served between 1977 and 1991.

Students across the county were nominated for the honor by their school district. Nomination criteria included student awards, activities, GPA and attendance. Students were also asked to write an essay about a teacher that has positively impacted their lives. Those teachers will receive $500 to spend on classroom materials.

The ceremony to honor this year’s recipients was held virtually due to COVID-19. You can watch the ceremony here to hear more about the DPS recipients and teachers of influence.

DPS scholarship recipients and teachers of influence include: