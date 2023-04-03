DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — 2 NEWS has received new information on the stolen cruiser crash that killed two children in August 2019.

Montgomery County Court Counsel has enforced a settlement between the victims’ families and the City of Riverside.

The families also sued the Riverside Police Department, who were included in the settlement.

This comes almost four years after Raymond Walters stole a police cruiser after stabbing his own father. Walters then crashed into multiple vehicles in downtown Dayton.

Six-year-old cousins Eleanor McBride and Penelope Jasko were reportedly returning books at Dayton Metro Library.

Police say Walters hit a maximum speed of 101 miles per hour and was going 97 miles per hour when he crashed near the library. Both girls lost their lives as a result of the crash, and several others were injured.

The lawsuit also included Walters, who died in jail of a drug overdose in 2022.