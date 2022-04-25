DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A employee at the Setters Volleyball Club in Dayton has died after being hit in the head with a club on Friday, April 22.

According to the Dayton Police Department, a fight broke out in the Setters Volleyball Club parking lot in the 1000 block of Gateway Drive around 9:15 p.m. on Friday.

An officer drove by the sports lounge and noticed the large crowd in the parking lot. Officers learned that around 20 people broke out into a fight and were reportedly uncooperative.

Medics arrived to discover a unconscious man bleeding from his head in the parking lot. Officers later learned that the unconscious man was a security guard at the Setters Volleyball Club.

Ronnie Brown, 60, was reportedly hit in the head with a club causing severe bleeding from his head. Brown was transported to a local hospital where he died Sunday.

Police are investigating the incident. If you have any information, call (937) 333-1124. To remain anonymous, call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP.

Stay with WDTN 2 NEWS as this story develops.