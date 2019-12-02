Services set for OSHP motor carrier enforcement inspector killed in crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Kimra Skelton

Kimra Skelton (OSHP)

ARCANUM, Ohio (WDTN) – Funeral services have been set for the Ohio State Highway Patrol motor carrier enforcement inspector who was killed in a crash in Troy last Wednesday.

Kimra Skelton, 49, was killed when her cruiser was hit by another vehicle on I-75 in Troy. According to her obituary, Skelton was a 1988 graduate of Arcanum High School and the MCJVS. She is survived by her husband of 26 years, Brian, son Cole, and daughter Macy, along with other relatives including her parents.

Skelton’s funeral service is set for 10 am on Wed., Dec. 4, at the Arcanum Fieldhouse, located at 310 N. Main Street, Arcanum, OH 45304. A visitation is scheduled at the Fieldhouse from 4 pm to 8 pm Tuesday.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More Phil Wiedenheft

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS