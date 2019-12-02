Services set for OSHP motor carrier enforcement inspector killed in crash

ARCANUM, Ohio (WDTN) – Funeral services have been set for the Ohio State Highway Patrol motor carrier enforcement inspector who was killed in a crash in Troy last Wednesday.

Kimra Skelton, 49, was killed when her cruiser was hit by another vehicle on I-75 in Troy. According to her obituary, Skelton was a 1988 graduate of Arcanum High School and the MCJVS. She is survived by her husband of 26 years, Brian, son Cole, and daughter Macy, along with other relatives including her parents.

Skelton’s funeral service is set for 10 am on Wed., Dec. 4, at the Arcanum Fieldhouse, located at 310 N. Main Street, Arcanum, OH 45304. A visitation is scheduled at the Fieldhouse from 4 pm to 8 pm Tuesday.

