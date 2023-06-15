DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Juneteenth National Independence Day is Monday, June 19. Services you normally have could be delayed. 2 NEWS gathered a list of all of the closures which will impact you.

United States Postal Service (USPS)

When you look in your mailbox on Juneteenth, you will likely not see anything in there. USPS offices are closed on Monday, which means carriers will not be en route to your residence until Tuesday. All USPS locations will reopen on Tuesday, June 20.

Trash and Recycling Collection

Residents place their trash out for the collector each week, but what about the different companies?

City of Dayton – 1 Day Delay

Moraine – 1 Day Delay

Rumpke Waste & Recycling – No Delay

Waste Management – No Delay

Government Offices

Government offices will be closed in observance of the national holiday.