DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Juneteenth National Independence Day is Monday, June 19. Services you normally have could be delayed. 2 NEWS gathered a list of all of the closures which will impact you.
United States Postal Service (USPS)
When you look in your mailbox on Juneteenth, you will likely not see anything in there. USPS offices are closed on Monday, which means carriers will not be en route to your residence until Tuesday. All USPS locations will reopen on Tuesday, June 20.
Trash and Recycling Collection
Residents place their trash out for the collector each week, but what about the different companies?
City of Dayton – 1 Day Delay
Moraine – 1 Day Delay
Rumpke Waste & Recycling – No Delay
Waste Management – No Delay
Government Offices
Government offices will be closed in observance of the national holiday.