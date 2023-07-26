DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A committal service for a local U.S. Marine Corps Veteran is scheduled for Thursday.

Beginning at at 9 a.m. on Thursday, July 27 at Dayton National Cemetery, a committal service will be held for U.S. Marine Corps Private First Class Veteran James A. Brooks. The service will be held in the Committal Shelter B.

Brooks served in the military as a Private First Class from August 1959 to May 1961.

It is believed by officials that Brooks has no known family. Anyone that would like to attend can show up to the cemetery to pay their respects and honor the fallen local Veteran.