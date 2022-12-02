Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A semi-truck was one of at least four vehicles involved in a crash that shut down I-75 Friday afternoon.

According to the Dayton post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at least four vehicles collided on I-75 near the eastbound ramp for I-70 and the exits for Eaton and Vandalia. Both sides of the highway and the I-70 ramp itself have been closed to all traffic.

The Butler Township Police Department said drivers should expect the area to remain closed for several hours.

Footage from the scene shows crews putting out a fire in a truck.

Semi-crash shuts down I-75(Spencer Neuman/WDTN)

Semi-crash shuts down I-75(Spencer Neuman/WDTN)

Semi-crash shuts down I-75(Spencer Neuman/WDTN)

(ODOT Traffic cam)

ODOT traffic cameras show smoke coming from the crash site. The Ohio State Highway Patrol did not say if anyone had been injured but said the crash was serious.