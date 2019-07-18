Serious crash reported in Dayton

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Dayton Crash

Dayton crash at Fairview Ave. and Catalpa Dr. (WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police are on scene of a serious crash that happened in Dayton late Thursday morning.

The crash happened at the corner of Fairview Ave. and Catalpa Dr. in Dayton at around 11 am.

2 NEWS is on scene and will have additional details as they become available. Our crews say there are several emergency medics on scene.

