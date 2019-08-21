Serious crash reported in Champaign County involving trash truck

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A serious crash was reported in Champaign County Wednesday morning, the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened at around 10 am on State Route 29 near State Route 235. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a single vehicle collided with a trash truck.

Injuries were reported, although the extent of those injuries are not yet known.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.