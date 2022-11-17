Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

BETHEL TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — A serious crash is causing major delays on I-70 Thursday morning.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a total of six possible crashes occurred around 2:30 a.m. on the overpass on I-70 near State Route 4. OSHP reported that three commercial vehicles crashed in the eastbound lanes and in the westbound lanes, a semi hit a wall and jackknifed. OSHP says a truck then hit a wall and went off the road and was hit by a box truck.

It is unclear at this time how many people are injured, however, one person was ejected from their vehicle over the bridge. CareFlight was called to the scene.

The Ohio Department of Transportation was called to de-ice the road due to icy conditions.

I-70 West has reopened as well as the far right eastbound lane at this time.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.