FRANKLIN, Ohio (WDTN) – The Franklin Police Department has arrested the man suspected of robbing multiple gas stations in Franklin, as well as four other towns.

According to the Franklin PD, Da’Sean McCleskey has been charged with aggravated robbery in three Franklin gas stations, two of which were on N. St. Rt. 123 in December, and the last of which was on William C. Good Boulevard on January 2.

McCleskey was arrested Friday morning, January 21 at his Englewood apartment.

Detective Hatfield from the Franklin PD identified the suspect and is now working with local and federal law enforcement partners to investigate the other offenses that now cover three counties.