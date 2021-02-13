Serenade your loved one with a virtual singing valentine

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you’re looking to get a valentine for your loved one, the Miami Valley Barbershop Chorus has you covered.

The barbershop is taking requests to send virtual singing valentines to your loved ones during the holiday weekend.

All you have to do is fill out the request and they will perform on a zoom call to your valentine.

The group said their goal is to help people in the Miami Valley be in touch with one another and express their love during the pandemic.

The virtual valentines are free, but they are accepting donations.

To schedule a zoom valentine, click here.