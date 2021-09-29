DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – After nearly two years, those responsible for the murder of 10-year-old Takoda Collins have been sentenced to time in prison.

On Wednesday, in a Montgomery County Court Room, Collins’ father Al McLean was sentenced to 51 years to life in prison and is now registered as a Tier 3 Sex Offender.

“Today — finally — justice has been afforded and obtained for Takoda Collins. Defendant McLean was sentenced to life imprisonment, and will not be eligible for parole until he has served a minimum of 51 years in the penitentiary,” said Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck.

McLean’s sentencing includes one count of murder by way of felonious assault, rape by force, kidnapping, and three counts of child endangerment.

In the courtroom, Judge Dennis Adkins addressed McLean after reading out his sentencing. “Although you admit what you did, I don’t think you fully understand the depravity of your actions in torturing this innocent child.”

McLean’s live-in fiancé Amanda Hinze was also sentenced to a minimum 22 years in prison. Hinze’s sister, Jennifer Ebert, who also lived with the couple and Collins, received a minimum of 8 years in prison.

Adkins addressed Hinze after delivering her sentence. “Instead of acting like a mother and protecting Takoda as a mother should, you either participated and you further facilitated the isolation, torture and resulting death of Takoda.”

Collins death in December 2019 was caused by blunt force trauma, asphyxia and water submersion. Prosecutors say investigative evidence shows Collins was abused for years before his death. In a statement provided by Collins’s grandmother to the court, she referred to those involved in Collins murder not by their names, but as “monsters.”

Dennis Liberman, Hinze’s defense attorney, disagrees with the term. “My feeling may not be a popular one. I don’t think anybody’s a monster. People are human beings, and there are various reasons why things happen.”

Now, Heck and his team are working hard to make sure what happened to Collins never occurs again.

“It’s time children services, the hospitals, police, prosecutors, schools, we all work together. Work hand in hand to protect children,” Heck said.

During the sentencing, Adkins called out McLean for his sneaky ways of hiding the torture and abuse from the system. “You were very good at manipulating Children Services, and what you told them. Even with plenty to go around, it’s you alone who abused, killed and tortured your son.”

Heck vowed to do whatever he can to strengthen the childcare system and do right by our most vulnerable children.

“My office and I have had meetings with everyone. From teachers to case workers, law enforcement, to care givers. In an effort to overhaul how child abuse investigations are reported, how they’re handled, and investigated,” Heck said.

Heck said this year alone, Montgomery County’s Child Protection Unit has seen a more than 30% increase in children service cases being turned over to his office. “While I’m certain it isn’t a perfect system, it’s a vast improvement of how it was done in the past.”

McLean will be eligible for parole once he hits his 51 year sentencing, which will be when he’s in his 80s.