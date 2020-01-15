Sentencing delayed in case of former OSP trooper

EATON, Ohio (WDTN) – Sentencing has been delayed in the case of a former Ohio State Trooper convicted of sex crimes.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office confirms that Chris Ward will now be sentenced on April 3 at 10 a.m. after a continuance was granted by the judge.

In December, a Preble County judge found Ward guilty of three counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of sexual battery.

Six women came forward, including a minor, accusing Ward of inappropriate contact both on and off-duty.

Ward could face life in prison.

