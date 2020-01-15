EATON, Ohio (WDTN) – Sentencing has been delayed in the case of a former Ohio State Trooper convicted of sex crimes.
The Ohio Attorney General’s Office confirms that Chris Ward will now be sentenced on April 3 at 10 a.m. after a continuance was granted by the judge.
In December, a Preble County judge found Ward guilty of three counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of sexual battery.
READ MORE: Victim in Ward sex assault case hopes ruling finally brings her closure
Six women came forward, including a minor, accusing Ward of inappropriate contact both on and off-duty.
Ward could face life in prison.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Sentencing delayed in case of former OSP trooper
- Dave Chappelle endorses Andrew Yang for president
- Student fatally shot at Texas high school; suspect at large
- Late former president George H.W. Bush, first lady Barbara to get commemorative gold coins
- Red Sox, Alex Cora ‘mutually’ part ways amid sign-stealing scandal