DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Department of Justice is recommending a former longtime Beavercreek police officer be sentenced to more than 15 years in jail for child pornography crimes.

Kevin Kovacs, 60, of Fairborn, pleaded guilty to transporting and possessing child pornography, according to United States Attorney Kenneth L. Parker. He was arrested in April 2020 and indicted in June 2020.

According to court documents, Kovacs could face between 12.5 to 15 years in prison if the court accepts the plea agreement. The sentencing memorandum submitted by Parker on May 4, 2022, requested that Kovacs receives the maximum sentence of 181 months – or just over 15 years.

Kovacs was employed as an officer with the Beavercreek Police Department from 1992 until his retirement in 2018. According to court documents, for the last six years of his career he was a Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) officer with Beavercreek City Schools.

According to the plea document, between April 2015 and July 2017, Kovacs uploaded more than 300 images and 2,200 videos depicting child pornography to his Dropbox account. Videos featured the sexual abuse of children as young as toddler-aged.



In total, as of December 2019, Kovacs possessed more than 780 images and 5,100 videos of child pornography, according to the release. He had used online messenger, social media, cloud storage and email accounts to transport and possess child pornography.

It’s not clear when Kovacs will be sentenced for the crimes.