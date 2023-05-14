DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Sunday, May 14 is Mother’s Day, and Oberer’s Flowers was in full force fulfilling bouquets of flowers for Miami Valley consumers.

Oberer’s Flowers, situated on the corner of Stanley Ave. and Troy St. in Dayton, opened their doors to customers eager to pick up their flower orders on Sunday. All of the customers at the floral shop had just one thing and event on their mind – Mother’s Day.

D’On Ingram is the store manager of the Troy St. location. Ingram says the store has been working in an all-hands on deck environment since Wednesday, May 10. Extra delivery drivers were even called in to help assist with deliveries to make sure orders get out to recipients on time.

He calls Mother’s Day their “Big Game Day.”

“This is essentially our Super Bowl. The goal today is to not fumble the ball,” Ingram told 2 NEWS. “Everybody has a mother, and so that is what makes this holiday one of our largest. Once these shelves are empty, that means we have capitalized and made sure that each delivery that has come in has been serviced and provided for.”

Some customers, like Devone Burney, visit the Dayton shop each year to pick up flowers.

“Me and my son come here every time we get flowers and we’re always in and out, no issues,” Burney told 2 NEWS.

Another customer, Von Banks, said he was just shopping for his mother for the special day.

“I’m just shopping for my mom, getting some flowers, starting a day off right,” Banks said.

Ingram says flowers can brighten someone’s day and sends a meaningful message.

“Flowers create a sense of excitement for individuals and change an individual’s mood. In the moment, especially when you’re not expecting it, it really provides that sense of joy of completion on a day like today,” Ingram said.

