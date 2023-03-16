DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Area Agency on Aging’s District 3 has announced a discount for the 2023 Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program.

Residents who are seniors and living in Auglaize or Mercer County could be eligible for coupons for the program. Individuals will also be required to be 60-years-old or older and have a total household income of at or below 185% of the Federal Poverty Limit (FPL).

The program will help increase the consumption of the locally grown fruits, vegetables, honey and other items that help roadside farmers grow within the local economy.

Interested applicants should get in their applications before April 15, since afterwards, applicants will be placed on a waitlist. The last day to apply is July 31.

If you have any questions, you can email nutrition@psa3.org. To apply, fill out the application here.