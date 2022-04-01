DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Senior Resource Connection provides dozens of programs for seniors in the Miami Valley, but it is not excluded from the effects of rising prices.

The Senior Resource Connection serves hundreds of seniors across the Miami Valley through programs like Meals on Wheels and home health care; however, according to Candace Lee, director of human resources, the increase in food and near record gas prices are beginning to impact those services.

“We had the CARES and Recovery Acts which helped us feed 40-45 percent more individuals during the pandemic. Being that funds have unfortunately run low, we are kind of dependent on donations. So it’s affected us greatly,” Lee said.

On top of these rising prices, Lee said the organization was forced to deal with other issues.

“Unfortunately, we had some catalytic converters stolen which affects our vans getting out. We’re making the deliveries, but it does kind of heed us at times,” Lee said.

While Lee said these setbacks are impacting their bottom line, they are working hard to ensure seniors continue receiving these vital programs.

“The meals and wheels program is a lifeline to these individuals because our drivers are delivering these daily meals that they’re depending on, but it’s a lifeline. They’re also checking on the individuals,” Lee said.

Members of the community can help the Senior Resource Connection by donating money or donating time. For more information, click here.