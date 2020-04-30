Live Now
Senior living community launches musical initiative to bring residents joy

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Wickshire Fairborn is working to bring joy to residents with their “Sing Us a Song – Songs for Seniors” initiative. The senior living community is asking children across the country to videotape themselves singing their favorite songs and submit it to their website.

The videos will then be shared with residents at the facility.

“Our residents are missing their children, their grandchildren. Yes, we have some that are doing FaceTime and talking on the phone but it’s just not the same as getting that human touch of a hug,” says Executive Director John Hamilton. “We’re trying to just bring a bright spot to our residents’ days.”

Any child may submit a video regardless of whether they know a resident at the facility.

