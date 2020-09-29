Senior living community in Troy getting dose of pet therapy

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — People at the senior living community at StoryPoint Troy are getting a dose of pet therapy amid the pandemic.

“When COVID-19 started, I was trying to brainstorm a safe way we could still continue the pet therapy,” says Brooke Schutte, the Life Enrichment Director at StoryPoint Troy. “I thought what better way than asking the employees to bring their pets.”

Employees bring in their dogs at least once a week to visit, giving residents that little extra bit of love they’ve been missing during this time.

“I just think that’s better medicine than medicine,” says Melody Kaiser who moved here from California and has been a resident at StoryPoint for slightly less than a year. “You know they just, they just brighten up your day. They give you something different to look forward to.”

“One week we had three different pups here, including Hunter,” says Brooke. “It’s also giving the employees a purpose too, and they’re very excited they can share their joy with the residents.”

Once the pandemic hit, residents weren’t allowed visitors.

“It was horrible,” admits Melody. “We were just shut down. And I couldn’t stand– I hated that. I couldn’t stand it.”

With person-to-person contact eliminated, pups help provide some of the happiness and companionship residents have been lacking and craving.

“The residents they just missed giving the staff hugs. So us bringing in the pups– it was just them being able to hold them and love on them. You can tell in their faces, it’s bringing pure joy to them.”

For now, the fur is helping fill a void.

“It’s great!” exclaims Melody.