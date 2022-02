DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Lift the spirits of a Dayton Children’s patient by sending a personalized Valentine’s Day card.

According to Dayton Children’s, people can send a personalized Valentine’s Day coloring card to a Dayton Children’s patient.

“It’s a small gesture that will mean so much to a child in our hospital who needs a little extra love,” said Dayton Children’s.

The Valentine’s Day cards will be delivered just in time for Valentine’s Day.

You can participate by clicking here.