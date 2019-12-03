Senators propose bill to extend funding for National Aviation Heritage Area

World renouned air show pilot and enshrinee in the National Aviation Hall of Fame, Sean D. Tucker, gives media and VIP flights in the Oracle Extra 300 on Wednesday at the 2017 Vectren Dayton Air Show.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – U.S. Senators Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and Rob Portman (R-OH) have introduced legislation to extend and reauthorize funding for the National Aviation Heritage Area in Dayton.

The eight-county area has a large presence in Dayton with a variety of cultural sites across the Miami Valley.

“The pioneering spirit of Paul Laurence Dunbar and the Wright Brothers is reflected today in Dayton’s National Aviation Heritage Area,” Sen. Sherrod Brown said. “It’s a privilege to represent a state with such important historical significance, and I’m proud to stand with Senator Portman in our effort to ensure that federal investment in the National Aviation Heritage Area’s will continue.”

The National Aviation Heritage Area attracts more than two million visitors annually, generating $35 million in economic impact and supporting 1,500 jobs in the region.

“The National Aviation Heritage Area in Dayton is home to our nation’s aviation history and I am proud to introduce this legislation to help ensure it is preserved and enjoyed by future generations,” Sen. Portman said. “It tells the story of the Wright Brothers’ development of the first airplane, which has led to a strong aviation industry in the region today. This site is a public-private partnership that has also generated economic growth in the region. It supports 1,500 jobs and generates $35 million in economic impact from the more than two million visitors per year. I look forward to working with Senator Brown and our colleagues to pass this important legislation.”

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.