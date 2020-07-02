Senators Brown, Portman react to Dayton’s mask ordinance

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Senators in Ohio are reacting to Dayton’s new mask ordinance.

Senators Rob Portman and Sherrod Brown say they support the City of Dayton’s mandatory mask ordinance that goes into effect at 8 a.m. Monday.

The senators say measures like this will help keep the state of Ohio open and not only prevent the spread of COVID-19 but keep people working and businesses open.

“I’m supportive of social distancing, people using the proper hygiene in terms of handwashing and hand sanitizer and using theses masks because I want to keep things open. I don’t want to have the economy start to shut down again,” said Senator Portman.

Portman says only about 60 percent of CARES Act funding has gone out, with 40 percent yet to come. Some of that will go to the City of Dayton.

“Dayton’s got a shortfall in terms of its revenue coming in and we are pushing hard for flexibility in that funding so it can be used for that purpose,” he said, citing police, fire, and EMS expenses as a particular concern.

Meanwhile, Senator Brown reiterated the importance of continued precautions as the country remains in the grips of the virus.

Senator Sherrod Brown said, “We know the statistics say if Americans had worn masks from the beginning and had practiced social distancing from the beginning, tens and tens of thousands of Americans would still be alive today that died of the coronavirus.”

He went on to voice his support for Mayor Nan Whaley and the City of Dayton for passing a mandatory mask ordinance this week, saying, “I applaud Nan Whaley, the Mayor of Dayton, she’s been saying it all along, people should wear masks,” he said.

He says “it’s amazing” to him that people are still debating the use of masks.