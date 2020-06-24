Live Now
Senator Portman announces bill to include funding for WPAFB fuel system

WASHINGTON, DC (WDTN) – U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) announced the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) will include $23.5 million in funding for a hydrant fuel system for the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

The DLA serves as the nation’s combat logistics support agency by managing its global supply chain for all branches of the military.

Portman said in a press release that this project will replace the aging fuel system and will bring it into compliance with Department of Defense standards.

