DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Senator JD Vance is co-sponsoring his first piece of legislation with the goal of solving an ongoing problem for area drivers.

The Preventing Auto Recycling Thefts (PARTs) Act will crack down on the theft of catalytic converters from vehicles.

The bill ensures that the part on new vehicles will be fitted with traceable ID numbers Additionally, it would make the theft of catalytic converters a criminal offense.

Vance said that he chose this as his first bill due to ongoing issues in Ohio.

“It’s a big problem all across Dayton and the state of Ohio,” Vance said. “You have people stealing catalytic converters, getting very rich off them because the minerals in these converters are very valuable.”

Vance co-sponsored the bill with Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Mike Braun (R-IN) and Ron Wyden (D-OR).

Additionally, Vance announced Tuesday that he will back Donald Trump in the 2024 Republican presidential primary.