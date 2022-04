WILBERFORCE, Ohio (WDTN) — US Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and US Department of Agriculture Deputy Secretary Jewel Bronaugh will tour Central State University, a Historically Black University, on Thursday at 2:45 p.m.

Brown and Bronaugh will be meeting with students and faculty, touring the facility and highlighting federal efforts to invest in HBCUs.

