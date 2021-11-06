CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story listed the speakers for the Kenton event. Speakers for the Dayton event were U.S. Senate Candidate Jane Timken, Former NYC Police Commissioner Kerik, Former Montgomery County Sheriff Phil Plummer and Former Congressman Steve Austria.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – U.S. Senate Candidate Jane Timken held a conference on Saturday at the Montgomery County GOP office in Dayton.

On November 6, Timken met with Former Montgomery County Sheriff Phil Plummer and Former Congressman Steve Austria during a “Win the Streets” discussion.

Speakers also included former NYC Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik.

The event began at 9:30 am at 4130 Linden Avenue in Dayton.