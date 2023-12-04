DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) has announced the opening of a brand new office in his hometown.

The senator recently opened his newest office in Butler County, which is the first closest office to the Miami Valley. Located at 300 N. Main St., Ste. 200 in Middletown, Vance says he is wanting to serve constituents at a local level.

“Middletown means so much to me and my family – our new office here will work to ensure Southwest Ohio receives the services it deserves,” said Vance. “If you need assistance with your Social Security benefits, dealing with the VA, or contacting any other federal agency, please reach out to my office. We are here to help.”

If you would like to give the office a call, you can dial 1-513-318-1100.

The U.S. senator also has offices in Cleveland, Columbus, Toledo and Washington DC.