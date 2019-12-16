Live Now
Sen. Portman visits treatment center in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – United States Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) visited an addiction treatment center in Dayton Monday.

Sen. Portman visited Promise to Hope Maternal Recovery Housing, a program that provides treatment to both mothers and infants exposed to opiate drugs during pregnancy.

The center has been given more than $75,000 in grant funding from the CURES Act.

“This is a great example of where some federal funding and state funding, along with a lot of volunteers and community involvement, is making a huge difference in our community,” Sen. Portman said.

The facility also received funding from the State Opioid Response Grant.

