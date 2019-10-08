Sen. Portman visits Miamisburg manufacturing plant

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Senator Rob Portman was in Miamisburg Tuesday to tour a manufacturing plant and host a roundtable on job growth in Ohio.

Portman toured Brainerd Industries before leading a discussion with business owners, as well as education leaders and local elected officials.

He talked about legislation he is working on, including the JOBS Act, that would help provide easier access to skills and training needed for certain jobs, such as manufacturing.

He then took questions from reporters, touching upon the recent impeachment inquiry.

Portman has said earlier this week that he does not believe it was appropriate for President Trump to discuss investigating the Bidens on a phone call with the Ukrainian president, but he doesn’t think it’s an impeachable offense.

“In the past, it has been violations of law. There’s no one, at least to my knowledge, talking about this being. But more importantly to me, it’s just the fact that it’s going to be terribly distracting to our country. It’s going to further divide an already polarized country and keep us from getting stuff done,” he said.

When asked about the President’s recent withdrawal of troops from northern Syria, Portman said he didn’t know enough details about the situation to say if he supports the decision. He went on to say that he believes the U.S. troops there “play an important role.”

