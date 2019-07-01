Sen. Portman to tour tornado damage in Miami Valley

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Sen. Rob Portman will be in the Miami Valley Monday to tour damage from the Memorial Day tornado outbreak.
Sen. Portman will be visiting Trotwood and Beavercreek to get a look at the damage, more than a month after the storms hit.
He will also be holding a round table discussion with local leaders to discuss the ongoing recovery efforts.
