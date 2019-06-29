Sen. Portman hosts roundtable with Miami Valley farmers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Senator Rob Portman talked with farmers Friday at Mike Farm Enterprises.

Local farmers are facing several problems including extreme rainfall and flooding, as well as overseas tariffs.

“I do believe we need to push back on China. I know it’s hard. It’s hard for some of our manufacturers. It’s hard for some of our workers. It’s hard for some of our farmers. If we don’t get China to do the right thing here in the next few months, we may never get them back in this position again for a long time,” he said.

Senator Portman also discussed his support of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement replacement for NAFTA, saying it would open up more opportunities for Ohio farmers to sell their products.

