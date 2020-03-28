Sen. Portman donates blood at Community Blood Center in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Senator Rob Portman was in Dayton Friday afternoon to donate blood at the Community Blood Center.

2 NEWS caught up with him as he encouraged everyone to give back during the pandemic. Both he and Senator Sherrod Brown voted in favor of the stimulus package earlier this week.

“What happened today was significant, because the House passed legislation the Senate had voted on the night before last. The President is signing it, that will give money to our hospitals. It’s about 150 billion total to hospitals. Ohio will get their share. It’s needed right now,” he said.

Sherrod Brown said, in part, “From the beginning, my priority was to get help directly to Ohioans. Now after hard-fought negotiations, this bill does that.”

