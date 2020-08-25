Sen. Portman discusses pandemic relief efforts

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – On Monday, Senator Rob Portman visited Miami Valley Hospital to talk about pandemic relief efforts.

Premier Health received financial support from the CARES Act, which passed earlier this year. Senator Portman celebrated the hospital’s developments in testing and use of convalescent plasma. He hopes Congress can pass more relief funding to support our country as the pandemic continues.

“We’re very close. It’s just a question of getting the players together and coming up with a solution. The post office is important also. I’m a cosponsor of one of the bills to deal with that issue in the Senate. It’s bipartisan but it’s not just the post office. We need to deal with this broader issue of COVID-19,” he said.

Over 150 billion dollars has been provided for health care systems nationwide through the CARES Act.

