Sen. Portman congratulates President Biden and Vice President Harris

WASHINGTON, DC (WDTN) – U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) issued the following statement after attending the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris:

I extend my congratulations to President and Dr. Biden, as well as Vice President Harris and Mr. Emhoff, on today’s historic Inauguration. I had the honor of attending, and I look forward to working with the new administration on areas where we agree in order to make a difference in the lives of Ohioans and all Americans. When we disagree, I will do so respectfully. Public service is a noble calling and anyone who serves deserves the respect of the American people, regardless of political affiliation. Senator Rob Portman

According to his office, Senator Portman has attended the inauguration of every president since 1988.