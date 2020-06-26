Sen. Portman advocates for national park funds in Xenia

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – U.S. Senator Rob Portman visited the Charles Young Buffalo Soldiers National Monument Friday to talk about the site’s needs.

Senator Portman also talked about his bipartisan “Restore Our Parks” Act to address more than $12 billion backlog in long-delayed maintenance projects at the National Park Service. Officials at the site say those funds are crucial for upkeep.

“I’m really excited to come back here a few years from now and see all the good work that we’re going to have done on this site, to be able to make it a place where you can learn the history of our state and our country,” said Sen. Portman.

The Senate passed the Restore Our Parks Act last week.