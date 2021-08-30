LIVE: Sen. Brown visiting Dayton to discuss regional infrastructure spending

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) is visiting Dayton to discuss how the Bridge Investment Act will help put Ohioans to work repairing, replacing and upgrading old infrastructure in the region.

Brown sponsored the Bridge Investment Act as part of the large bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

In a statement, Brown said that Ohio has more than 3,200 bridges in need of repairs and according to the American Road and Transportation Builders Association, more than 1,300 of those are structurally “deficient.” The American Society of Civil Engineers rated Ohio’s infrastructure a “C-” in 2021.

Brown will speak at 2:30 p.m. Monday at the RiverScape MetroPark Gazebo and will be joined by the Montgomery County Engineer, Paul Gruner, and Carrie Scarff, the chief of planning and projects at Five Rivers MetroParks.